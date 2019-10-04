Man charged with child abuse allegedly leads police on foot chase

A man and woman are in custody after Lewis County Board of Education Employees reported a possible child abuse to police.

Ashley Pratt and Travis Halterman were arrested after Ashley’s 6-year-old child told police that Pratt and Halterman were fighting, and during that fight the child was allegedly punched in the face by Halterman.

The child was also reported to have a black eye and an injury on their forehead.

Police say Pratt kept the child from school for two days and told the child to tell people the injuries were from falling off of the bed.

When asked why she didn’t take him to the hospital the police say that Pratt blamed her insurance and said her child seemed fine.

Officers had Halterman in custody at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital for the child abuse charge.

Halterman was in hand restraints and being escorted to a patrol vehicle when he allegedly shoved the officer and tried to run away.

The officer began chasing him and called for assistance. After a short foot chase the officer was able to take him down, but Halterman allegedly continued to fight trying to kick the officer.

Halterman was able to get away again, but was restrained after another short foot chase by two officers.

Pratt and Halterman have been charged with child abuse and Halterman has an additional charge of attempted escape.

