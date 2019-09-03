Man arrested after allegedly grabbing a woman inappropriately without consent

A man was arrested after he allegedly grabbed a woman inappropriately without her consent in her home on August 21.

According to the criminal complaint, Ronald Fetsco went to the victims home to speak to her husband.

Deputies say that the victim invited Fetsco into the home so they could talk.

Once Fetsco was inside the home, he gave the victim a hug then grabbed both of her breasts, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, Fetsco asked the victim if he could play with them and that nobody needed to know. The victim told Fetsco no, but he proceeded to squeeze her breasts.

Deputies say that Fetsco grabbed a hold of the victim and pinned her against the couch, bruising her arm. The victim said that she was screaming for Fetsco to leave the home.

Deputies say that Fetsco finally left the home.

Fetsco has been charged with first degree sexual abuse and is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $10,000.