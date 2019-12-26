Man dead after single vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 19

A man was killed in a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Route 19 Wednesday night.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call about the incident at 11:30 p.m.

The man was traveling south on Route 19 on Swisher Hill when the motorcycle left the road and hit a house, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies arrived on scene and found the man. CPR was administered to the man, but he died as a result of his injuries.

The man identified him as 40-year-old Garon Frye of Mannington.

The wreck is under investigation by the Marion County Sheriff's Department's accident reconstruction team.