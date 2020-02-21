Man dies after incident on Wisp Resort's Mountain Coaster

A man died after an incident on the Mountain Coaster at Wisp Resort Thursday.

Lori Zagola, Director of Marketing at PGRI East Coast Resorts, said the man was injured on the Mountain Coaster. He was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time," Zagola said.

An investigation is underway, Zagola said.

The State of Maryland inspected the ride after the incident and approved it for use, Zagola said.