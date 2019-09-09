Man facing charges after Upshur County drug bust

A man was arrested after police found several types of drugs in his house.

According to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Department, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Billy Joe Keyser on Arcadia Drive in Buckhannon.

During the search, on September 5, police say they found 45 grams of suspected marijuana, 16 grams of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and another unidentified substance.

Police also found money, digital scales and pre-packaged prescription pills.

Police say Keyser was arrested on a traffic stop prior to the search. He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to the release, Keyser was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Lewis County for a driving offense.

The Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Unit, with the assistance of members of the WVSP Buckhannon Detachment, the Upshur County Sheriff's Department and the Buckhannon City Police, executed the search warrant.