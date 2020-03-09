Man fatally shot in parking spot dispute outside Atlanta mall

Police in Atlanta have one suspect in custody and are looking for three others after a man was fatally shot in a mall parking lot.

Police say a man around the age of 25 was shot in the head at least twice Sunday evening in the parking lot outside of the Cheesecake Factory at Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall. He has not yet been identified.

The deadly shooting was the result of an argument over a parking spot that escalated, according to Police Major Andrew Senzer.

"At some point in time, these groups went into the mall and then reconvened later in the parking lot, where the confrontation escalated,” Senzer said.

Officers are reviewing security footage and looking for the three outstanding suspects.

The shooting is only the latest at the mall, where there have been four shootings in the last four months. Police say they have made arrests in all other cases, and they feel the mall is still a safe space.

"This is a premier retail space for people to go from all over the metropolitan Atlanta area. This is a prime concern for us. We have dedicated a tremendous amount of resources, Atlanta police resources to this area, and we will continue to do so,” Senzer said.

