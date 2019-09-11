Man in custody after allegedly attacking a man with a baseball bat

A man is in custody after he allegedly attacked a man with a baseball bat Monday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was standing on Walnut Street when Thomas McDaniel approached him.

Police say the victim had his back turned to McDaniel when he hit the victim in the left side of his temple with a baseball bat.

Police say McDaniel fled the scene on foot.

Police say that the victim was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

McDaniel has been charged with malicious assault and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.