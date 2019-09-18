Man in custody after alleged carjacking, attempted sexual assault and robbery

A man who was recently released from prison is back in custody after he allegedly stole a car, attempted to sexually assault a woman, and robbed a pharmacy Wednesday afternoon.

According to Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker, Arthur Baxter was armed when he allegedly carjacked a woman and forced her into the car with him in Marion County.

Chief Walker says he got the call from the hotel around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday about the alleged assault.

He says Baxter took the woman back to the hotel in Bridgeport where he was staying and attempted to sexually assault her.

The woman was able to fight him off and get away.

Baxter then allegedly made his way to Bridgeport Family Pharmacy where he robbed them for money and pills.

He has been taken into custody and is facing multiple federal charges.

