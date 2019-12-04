UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting leads to three arrests

UPDATE 12/04/19 @ 4:31 p.m.

The suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny, the incident happened at a home in Cambria along Route 20. Deputies were serving a warrant on behalf of U.S. Marshals.

West Virginia State Police were there assisting.

During a confrontation, an officer fired his weapon.

Matheny says no law enforcement officers were injured. The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Two other occupants of the house were arrested on outstanding warrants, Matheny said.

The suspects name has not been released at this time.

