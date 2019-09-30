Man shot and killed after altercation in Preston County

A man was shot and killed after an altercation Friday evening, according to the Preston County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says deputies were told the altercation was between some family members at a house on Woolen Mills Road.

43-year-old William was shot and killed as a result of the altercation, according to the sheriff's office.

Two people were primarily involved, and others were present, the sheriff's office says. The shooter has not been arrested or charged because the initial determination about the incident was that it may have been an act of self defense.

The sheriff's office says the shooter had some injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, there are no other threats to the area. The scene has been processed and is no longer a working crime scene.