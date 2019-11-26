UPDATE: Two charged after leading troopers on high speed chase

UPDATE @ 11/26/19 @ 2:18 p.m.

Two people have been charged after they led troopers on high speed pursuit through multiple counties early Tuesday morning. The car ran out of gas.

According to troopers, the passenger, Shayna Marshall, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and destruction of property.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers were notified by the Elkins Communications of a vehicle pursuit initiated by Kanawha County Sheriff's Office that was about to enter Braxton County on I-79 northbound.

Troopers say they were told that the car, a silver Honda Civic, was reported stolen. They went to the entrance ramp at Burnsville and saw the car traveling north at a high rate of speed being pursued by Braxton County Sheriff's Deputies.

Troopers began following the pursuit.

The car was going up to 115 mph and swerving in out of traffic, court documents state. The occupants began throwing items out of the car.

The car continued north into Lewis County, according to troopers. The occupants continued to throw items out of the car.

Troopers say Lewis County Sheriff's Deputies joined the pursuit. The car continued north and began to slow down.

The car began swerving all over the road while throwing items at pursuing units, court documents state. The car crossed the median into oncoming traffic, drove over the west embankment and crashed into the interstate barrier fence.

The driver, identified as Joshua Harris, exited the car and surrendered.

Marshall got out of the car and fled a short distance before surrendering to Lewis County Deputies.

Harris admitted to troopers to stealing the car near Charlottesville, Virginia and bringing it to West Virginia.

Troopers say the value of the car was more than $1,000.

Harris has been charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, one count of Destruction of Property, one count of Fleeing with reckless indifference and one count of Transferring/Receiving Stolen Property in Lewis County.

Harris is being held at Central Regional Jail. His bail is set over $60,000.

Marshall is being held at Central Regional Jail. Her bail is set over $40,000.

