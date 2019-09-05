Man sentenced for possessing an illegal explosive material

A Randolph County man was sentenced to 49 months in prison Thursday for possessing an illegal explosive material.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, 40-year-old Brian Mayle pleaded guilty to one count of receipt and transfer of explosive material without a license in January 2017.

Mayle received and transported C4 exponsive material in Randolph County without a license or permit in July 2016.

The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crime Task Force investigated Mayle's case.