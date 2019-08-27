Man sentenced to 14 months for his role in a methamphetamine distribution

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WDTV)-- A man was sentenced to 14 months in prison Tuesday for his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation.
According to a release from U.S. Attorney Bill Powell's office, 36-year-old Bryon Higginbotham also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of unregistered firearm in March 2019.
Higginbotham admitted to having a unregistered .20 caliber sawed-off shotgun in March 2018.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
The U.S. Marshal's Services assisted.