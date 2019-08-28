Man sentenced to 51 months for involvement in methamphetamine distribution operation

A man was sentenced to 51 months incarceration Wednesday for his role in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 25-year-old Cody Boley plead guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in April 2019. Boley was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Boley admitted to having a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol in May 2018 in Lewis County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated Boley's case.