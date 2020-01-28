Man sustains significant injuries after vehicle collapses on top of him

One man is suffering from significant injuries after being pinned under a vehicle he was working on, that according to 911 officials.

The victim had the vehicle on a jack while he was working on it when the vehicle collapsed, pinning him underneath of it. This occured on River Run Road in the Tappan area of Taylor County.

911 officials received the call just before 7 p.m.The victim was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center by Taylor County EMS.

