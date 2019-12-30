Man takes Ritchie Co. minor to Ohio to engage in sexual activity

A Charleston man is facing charges after inappropriately messaging a minor and engaging in sexual contact.

Police say Desean Lee Tolley, messaged back and forth with a minor from Ritchie County.

They were talking about having sex and making plans to meet.

The minor met Tolley at Grand Central Mall and went with him to Gallipolis, Ohio where they engaged in sexual contact.

Tolley is charged with one county of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and one count of soliciting a minor.