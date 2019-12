A man was rescued from a house fire after neighbors tried to help Tuesday morning.

According to Gilmer County Fire Chief Martin Hess, the house fire happened on Rosedale Road.

The man was in the bed when the fire happened and couldn't get out, Hess said. Two neighbors saw the flames and went in to help.

Hess said a firefighter went in and got him out.

The man was taken Braxton Memorial Hospital, according to Hess.