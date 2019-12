Donald Ray Biller is wanted by West Virginia State police for distributing obscene material to a minor on December 19th in Barbour County.

Biller is from Belington W.Va. He is 59-years-old, 5'5", has balding gray hair and brown eyes.

Biller has possibly traveled to the Beckley area, according to state police. If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, contact your local State Police Detachment or call 911.