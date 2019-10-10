Man wanted for failing to report back to jail

According to the Doddridge County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they are actively seeking Jerry Fincham.

Fincham is wanted ith full extradition for failing to report back to jail after leaving drug rehab. He is believed to be between Doddridge County and the home of his parents in Ohio.

The sheriff's office said he has the potential to be violent at times.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Fincham, contact the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Dept. at (304) 873-1944 or the Doddridge County Central Communications at (304)873-3253 or or local 911 center.

