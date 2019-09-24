Man wanted in Georgia murder spotted in W.Va.

A man wanted on a murder charge in Georgia was last seen in Clay County, West Virginia State Police say.

Austin Todd Stryker, 22, of Dawsonville, Georgia, was wearing blue jeans and a maroon shirt when he was spotted in Clay County.

Troopers say Stryker is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has blond hair and is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about Stryker is asked to contact the US Marshal Service, West Virginia State Police or other local law enforcement agency, including their 911 agency.