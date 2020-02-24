Man wanted in connection to Clay County shooting turns himself in

A man has died after being shot on his front porch Sunday night in Clay County.

According to West Virginia State Police, the alleged shooter, Gary Moore traveled to the home of the victim, James Stone.

The men got into an argument at the home along Hubbard Fork Road in Lizemores, West Virginia.

Troopers say at some point Moore left the home to retrieve a gun from his vehicle.

Moore is accused of shooting Stone in the chest on the front porch of the home. There's no word on a motive at this time.

James was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

Troopers say Moore took off after firing the shots but turned himself in to West Virginia State Police in Clay County on Monday.

Moore has been charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Central Regional Jail where he's being held without bond.