Man wanted on murder charges is on the run

According to the Preston County Sheriff Office's Facebook page a shooting at the Shorthorns Saloon in Terra Alta resulted in the death of 38 year old Grant Felton.

They say Felton was shot by an Aaron Glenn Hoard of Morgantown who is currently on the run.

They believe hoard is with his significant other and one year old child.

Hoard drives a 2018 black Dodge Ram.

At this time police say Hoard is believed to be armed and dangerous and anyone with any information is asked to contact Lt. J.G. Rodeheaver at 304-329-1611