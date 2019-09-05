Manchin announces $1.8 million for West Virginia Land and Water Conservation Funding projects

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced $1.8 million in Land and Water Conservation Funding for West Virginia Thursday.

According to the press release from Manchin's office, funding is provided by the Department of Interior.

“I’m pleased to see this investment in West Virginia’s public lands. In the Mountain State, we have a rich history and at the center of it is our love and appreciation for the outdoor playground we have been blessed with. Over the years, LWCF funding has expanded access to some of West Virginias’ most treasured areas and this additional funding will do the same,” Manchin said.

Manchin's office says that Land and Water Conservation Funding, or LWCF, is a conservation tool that ensures states and federal public land management agencies are able to protect and conserve our natural resources without relying on taxpayer dollars.

LWCF has funded the aquistions of Gauley River National Recreation Area, New River Gorge National River and Dolly Sods.

More than $243 million in LWCF funds have been spent in West Virginia on more than 500 projects since 1965.