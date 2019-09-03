Senator Manchin says he will not run for governor

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced Tuesday morning that he will not be running for Governor.

Manchin has decided to stay in the U.S. Senate.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that I am most proud of two things - my family and the State of West Virginia," said Manchin. "Our state is patriotic, strong, and independent, which are characteristics I have always promoted during my time in public service."

Manchin says that he loved being governor and what he did for the state.

Manchin says that after U.S. Senator Robert C Byrd passed away in 2010, people reached out to him from both political parties to run for Senate.

"That decision changed my life in ways I never imagined, and I have been honored by West Virginians to be elected as their Senator in 2010, 2012, and most recently in 2018," Manchin said.

Manchin says his role as U.S. Senator allows him to position West Virginia for success.

Manchin says that he will continue to make sure that the state gets its fair share of federal resources and will continue to work with the President to accomplish what best serves the state and country.

“Our state is blessed with the resources and people to accomplish anything, and I am going to use every day I have left in the Senate to make sure West Virginians have that chance," said Manchin "I am grateful to be a public servant from West Virginia, and I can’t wait to continue fighting to make a difference as their United States Senator.”