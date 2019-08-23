UPDATE: Veteran speaks out about his time at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center

UPDATE 08/26/19 @ 6:05 p.m.

5 News spoke with local veteran, Ken Warman about his experience at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center.

"That facility, I hate to tell you. Worst facility I have ever been to. Hands down, of all the states I have been to. Hands down the worst. I have been treated the worst," said Warman.

According to a 2018 report by the Department of Veteran's Affairs Office of the Inspector General, officials found one sentinel event at the medical center. A sentinel event is defined by the report as a "incident or condition that results in patient death, permanent harm, severe temporary harm, or intervention required to sustain life."

Originally, inspectors found six cases that appeared to meet the criteria for sentinel events, however, after discussing with facility managers, those cases were re-evaluated.

Inspectors also found a presence of "organizational risk factors - [noted as] lack of identification, tracking, and reporting of sentinel events and disclosure of adverse events."

The report notes that these risk factors could contribute to "future issues of noncompliance and/or lapses in patient safety."



UPDATE 08/26/19 @ 1:03 p.m.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's office say he spoke with the Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie and Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center Director Dr. Glenn Snider Monday about the ongoing investigation into the suspicious deaths being investigated at VAMC. One of the up to 11 deaths was ruled a homicide.

“Today I made sure to talk to Secretary Wilkie and Dr. Snider to make sure that their investigation into these deaths is accurate and thorough. I was also assured by both Secretary Wilkie and Dr. Snider that the person of interest is no longer in any contact with Veterans at the VA facility," said Manchin. "These crimes shock the conscience and I’m still appalled they were not only committed but that our Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our country, were the victims."

Manchin says he will do everything in his power to investigate and get to the bottom of what happened.

"These families and loved ones deserve answers as soon as possible and I will make sure they get them,” said Manchin.

UPDATE 08/23/19

A claim filed by Tiano O'Dell law firm says that retired Army Sergeant Felix McDermott received a fatal dose of insulin while a patient at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

According to the claim obtained by 5 News, first reported by the Clarksburg Exponent-Telegram, McDermott was admitted to the VAMC on April 6, 2018. He died of hypoglycemia, or severe low blood sugar, on April 9, 2018. He was 82.

The claim states that employees never told McDermott's family how he died. He was buried 4 days later.

On Oct. 23, 2018, McDermott's remains were exhumed and sent to the Dover Air Force Base for an autopsy and investigation.

The autopsy completed February 2019 confirmed that McDermott was not a diabetic and that he was showing improvement in his medical condition when was injected with insulin.

The autopsy ruled McDermott's death a homicide.

The claim also states that nine or 10 other patients died of severe low blood sugar before McDermott's death.

Tony O'Dell is the family's lawyer.

"It's all very disturbing that people who served our country were being killed either extremely negligently, grossly negligently, or intentionally, and nobody has done anything about it," O'Dell said.

The claim says the VAMC breached its duty and was negligent in several ways.

The claim says their client, the estate of McDermott, is seeking damages of up to $5 million for wrongful death, $1 million for personal injuries and expenses for the funeral and other costs.

"Each time one of these deaths happened, they have an obligation to run at the ground to find out what happened, why it happened, how it could be prevented," O'Dell said.

McDermott was a Vietnam Veteran who served for 20 years before retiring.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore-Capito released statements about the claim.

“This news is sickening and troubling," Capito said. My office has reached out to the VA to learn more details, and I will do everything I can to make sure this is fully investigated.”

5 news reached out to Congressman David McKinely's office for a statement.

“Congressman McKinley is aware of an ongoing investigation at Clarksburg by the Veterans Administration Office of the Inspector General," said McKinely's Communications Director Amanda Hyman "We hope to get more answers about this situation as that investigation progresses.”

The full claim is attached to the right of this article.



“This report is shocking and if accurate, I am appalled that these crimes were not only committed but that our Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our country, were the victims. As a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee I will do everything in my power to investigate these accusations and get to the bottom of what happened. These families and loved ones deserve answers as soon as possible and I will make sure they get them,” Senator Manchin said.

The claim states that the other nine or ten suspicious deaths are also expected to be a homicide