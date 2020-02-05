Senator Manchin to vote to convict Trump

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump.

“The charges brought against President Trump are serious and carry grave consequences for our nation. In establishing our new republic, the Framers of the Constitution risked everything to rebel against imperial rule and instead form a democratic government of checks and balances in which no one branch would have unlimited power," said Manchin.

Manchin said the evidence presented by House Managers supports the charges brought against President Trump in the articles of impeachment.

“I have always wanted a fair trial in the Senate, and I am disappointed the President, his counsel, and a majority of my Republican colleagues decided not to support the inclusion of additional witnesses and documents during the trial, resulting in the first Senate impeachment trial of a President without witnesses," said Manchin.

Manchin noted that making the decision has been difficult.

"For the reasons above I must vote yes on the articles of impeachment. I take no pleasure in these votes, and am saddened this is the legacy we leave our children and grandchildren," said Manchin. "I have always wanted this President, and every President to succeed, but I deeply love our country and must do what I think is best for the nation.”

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said she's voting to acquit President Trump.