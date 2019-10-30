Mannington Trick-or-Treating pushed back due to bad weather

Halloween has officially been pushed back for the residents of Mannington.

City mayor, Ray Shadrick has sent the word out and told all trick-or-treaters to wait until November 2nd.

He says the decision was made regarding the awful weather conditions that are supposed to happen on Halloween.

He commented to WDTV saying why take a chance when the forecast is calling for much nicer weather on Saturday, November 2nd.

Many reached out on Facebook to spread the news.

Resident, Mickaylea Swisher says she thinks its a great idea as it will make trick or treating easier for kids.

"Kids don't have school, it's going to be warmer, kids are getting home late, kids aren't giving their parents a hard time the next day to go to school and things, so yea i think it is a good idea," said Swisher while holding her son.

She said it's an understandable decision as the road conditions can get dangerous when wet, something Mayor Shadrick also brought up.

"I know from experience that my car slides really really bad doesn't matter if I'm going 5 miles or 50 miles...my car slides. If I slide and accidentally hit a trick or treater...that's a problem," said Swisher.

However, other residents, like Deran Hays were a bit indifferent to the change.

"It's just a little different being in November and whatnot, it is unfortunate."

Especially since he says his 5- year old daughter was counting down the days.

"We're gonna have to break that to our daughter. She asks Alexa every morning, ya know, how many days until Halloween," said Hays laughing to himself.

He said he's happy the holiday wasn't canceled completely, but it's still shame.

"As we get older, I think Halloween is one of those holidays that kind of goes by the wayside, but my daughter says all the time that it's her second favorite holiday."

Mayor Shadrick apologized for any inconvenience but believes the decision was the best thing for everyone whose planning to take part in the haunting holiday.

Although the date has been changed, the time remains the same: 6:00pm - 7:30pm.

