Parents of 6 children arrested on child abuse charges

The parents of six children were arrested after they allegedly abused their children, causing injury.

According to a press release from Mannington Police, the children range in ages from 5-years-old to 15-years-old. The children made multiple disclosures of abuse by their parents, Richard Efaw and Bashtlee Efaw.

The children said the abuse consisted of them being whipped with belts on the buttocks, arms and head causing scars, according to the press release. A piece of medal conduit with wiring inside was also used for whipping the children.

Police say the children were hit in the mouths with the backs of the parents hand, which caused on child to bleed.

The children were forced to do excessive amounts of push-ups and squats as punishments, according to the press release. At times, the children were forced to do as many as 500 squats. They complained of pain in their knees as a result.

The Efaws also punished the children by being made to stand with their noses touching a wall, with their hands behind their backs, according to police. The punishments would sometimes start when the children came home from school at 3 p.m. and would last until they went to bed at 9 p.m.

The children told police the punishments would often continue into the next day or days.

Bashtlee and Richard were arrested on charges of child abuse resulting in injury. They are being held at North Central Regional Jail.