Mannington decides against reinstating fired police chief

The City of Mannington on Wednesday night decided not to reinstate its police chief after he was fired last week.

Council members voted 3-2 last week to fire Brian Stewart. City Attorney Peter DeMasters said Wednesday the decision "wasn't taken lightly." He said it followed an investigation and discussions in an executive session.

Details of that investigation weren't discussed publicly. Stewart said he wasn't told what the investigation involved.

"I got my termination letter from the mayor, which I've expressed my disdain for," Stewart said during Wednesday's meeting. "Apparently they had their minds made up."

DeMasters said Stewart was considering hiring an attorney and threatening a lawsuit.

"We're not going to comment on any threatened or pending litigation," DeMasters said. "Council doesn't always agree, and that's what you saw in a 3-2 vote. But that's the decision of council and that's how it stands."

City Council met in executive session Wednesday night via a Zoom meeting to discuss the possibility of changing their vote from last week. Two people spoke in favor of Stewart before the meeting, encouraging council members to reverse their vote and encourage three other officers who resigned to rejoin the police force.

Council members agreed to start the executive session without Stewart and eventually invite him to participate. Stewart wasn't included in last week's executive session to discuss his termination.

After no members of council offered to make a motion to reverse their decision following their executive session discussions, the decision to fire Stewart stood.

DeMasters said the city won't comment on the firing due to it being a personnel issue. He also said the city wouldn't address comments made in the press that he called not "all completely accurate."