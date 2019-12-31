Mannington drops pepperoni roll to ring in New Year

Everybody knows about the ball drop in New York City, but in Mannington, the ball drop is a little different.

"It is a pepperoni roll," said James Rigsby, the president of Mannington Main Street.

This is the first year Mannington is holding a New Years celebration and Manington Main Street staff wanted to make sure it captured the feeling of West Virginia. Like any good pepperoni roll, the chef is keeping the recipe close to his chest.

"It is a family secret," joked Ben Kolb, the artist behind the roll.

But we do know the roll will shine above Mannington tonight.

"We have got about 100-feet of LED lights," said Kolb.

After weeks of practice and planning, the roll will be dropped by Paige Lowe. She has mastered her timing.

"We got it at 55-seconds. We did it again and got it to a minute," said Lowe.

When the roll drops at midnight, attendees will toast the new year with miniature pepperoni rolls. But, before the pastry drops, the streets of Mannington will be filled with local vendors, a DJ and horse carriage rides that will run throughout the town.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. tonight and will run until 1 a.m. New Years Day at 110 Market Street, in downtown Mannington.

Rigsby says the event could see thousands coming into town.