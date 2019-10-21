Mannington man accused of showing minor sexually explicit video on his phone

A Mannington man was arrested after he allegedly showed a minor a sexually explicit video on his cell phone.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a complaint from the parents of a juvenile child on August 5. The parents said that James Flora showed their daughter an obscene video showing sexual material on his phone.

The father told police that Flora was a co-worker.

Flora showed his daughter the video when the father was giving Flora a ride home, according to the complaint.

Police obtained a warrant for Flora's arrest.

Flora has been charged with distribution or exhibition of obscene matter to a minor.