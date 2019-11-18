Mannington woman arrested after troopers say they found drugs during traffic stop

A Mannington woman was arrested after troopers say they found drugs during a traffic stop on Nov. 5.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers pulled over a 2012 Toyota Tacoma for defective equipment on Connecticut Avenue. The driver, a man who we are not naming because he has not been charged, was asked to step out of the truck.

Troopers asked the driver where he was heading to and with whom. The driver said that he was taking his passenger, 35-year-old Seirra Hayhurst, to a friend's house.

Troopers say they noticed Hayhurst from past investigations. They patted the driver down and found a marijuana bowl. They also found a black zipper pouch with multiple needs and plastic zip lock bags consistent with a heroin/methamphetamine user's.

Troopers asked Hayhurst where she was going, which she told them she was going to meet a friend. They searched the truck and found a cellophane plastic bag containing meth, concealed behind the plastic interior cover on the right side of the passenger's seat and four Suboxone strips.

Hayhurst denied having any knowledge of the meth, court documents state. When asked why she had Suboxone in her wallet, she said someone accidentally left them behind, so she stuck them in her purse and had yet to return them.

Troopers secured the meth along with Hayhurst's cell phone in the patrol car. Hayhurst was detained for further questioning.

Hayhurst completed a "Consent to Search Cellular Devices" form, troopers say. They searched the phone and found multiple people talking to Hayhurst about making drug deliveries for or to.

One person was talking to Hayhurst about buying methamphetamine from Hayhurst, and that Hayhurst was in route to deliver the meth just before the traffic stop, according to the complaint. Another person was messaging Hayhurst that morning about selling her Suboxone strips.

Hayhurst has been charged with possession with intent to deliver Suboxone, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and two counts of conspiracy. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Hayhurst's bail is set over $250,000.

