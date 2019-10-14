Many locals in Harrison County are concerned after school lock downs

The school threats that have been made over the last few weeks in Harrison County have many locals concerned.

Local law enforcement had Lincoln High School on lock down to check for potential threat (WDTV).

There have been three lock downs total between Lincoln Middle and High School and United Technical Center due to these threats.

Although the threats were cleared after each lock down, it still has many parents and locals wondering about students' safety.

Kim Folmsbee, a local resident, doesn't have children in school yet, but wonders what her 15-month-old son will face in the future.

"I don't know if they need stricter security as far as some medal detectors in the schools, but I know I've definitely considered homeschooling when he (her son) get's to that age now just because of everything that's been going on," she said.

Another local, Natalie Ballinger, is also considering home schooling. "I think the way they handled it, could have been handled better," she said. "Parents need to know what is going on instead of being given vague info."

Many are simply scared, which is why the Harrison County Board of Education wants those in the area to be assured that safety in schools is a priority on their list.

"In every decision we make, it's for the health and safety of our students and employees," the Harrison County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Manchin, said. "Everyone gets involved, and it's an incredible amount of time and effort and resources that have to go toward these issues and threats, and almost invariably these threats are bogus, but you have to take each one seriously."

Dr. Manchin also stated that action has been taken.

The Harrison County Schools Safety Director, Ken Winkie, understands the concerns of the community. A process is in place for students safety whenever a threat is made.

"We are very blessed to have the FBI CJIS Center here," Winkie said. "It's their main intel office where we can get assistance with those and they work well with us, the state, county and local law enforcement and work with the school system."

Winkie also said that when students or parents come across an apparent threat on social media, make sure to report it directly to law enforcement. Avoid sharing the post because it makes it more difficult for officials to find the original source.

"We have got to stop this, not only in Harrison County, but we have to stop this throughout really the United States, so we're going to be taking a much stronger stand," Dr. Manchin said.