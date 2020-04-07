Marion Co. BOE personnel change proposal passes with mixed reactions

Monday night's Marion County Board of Education meeting started at 6, but the parking was packed with onlookers at 5:30.

Superintendent Randall Farely proposed personnel changes at four elementary schools due to shrinking class sizes. Four teachers were moved from first grade to third grade, fourth grade, and kindergarten.

The proposal passed 3-2.

Although the meeting happened via phone call, parents and teachers packed the parking lot outside the BOE as it was going on, flashing their lights and honking their horns in protest of the proposal.

"The numbers aren't there to support having that many teachers, so we talked with them, and some of them have signed agreements to go to another grade level in the same school through the Anaconda Rule," says Farley.

The Anaconda rule allows teachers to move to a different grade with an open position in the same school they teach at.

"We need to look at the numbers, and each year you're required to do this, and then send in information based on class size, and so that's what this proposal is based on," says BOE president Mary Jo Thomas.

But parents and teachers are still wary of the proposal.

"In the higher economic schools in our county, enrollment in first grade are only 14, 15 students in some of them. So to have 16, 17 students is actually not a low number," says parent Nicole Walls.

"Statistics show children learn better in smaller classroom sizes, especially children that come from lower economic homes," she adds.

Superintendent Farley says nothing is permanent on the account of ever-changing class sizes.

"People need to understand the process of the personnel season, and you have to make some decisions to be prudent prior to a certain date. If the numbers change, then you can add people back in," says Farley.

Both he and Thomas say no one will lose their job over this change.