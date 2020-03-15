Marion Co. BOE takes precautions for COVID-19 threat

In an emergency Marion County Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Randall Farley announces that although schools will be closed, most school personnel will maintain a normal work schedule.

"The main thing is that we contact every family, and we make sure that we know certain information from those families," says Farley.

"We need to know whether or not they have digital access so the teachers can plan appropriately for how they deliver instruction. We need to know whether or not they want meal service."

For Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, there will be a drive-thru or pick up lunch between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Meal delivery will begin on Thursday.

Students and teachers are equipped with take-home curriculum known as climate control packets.

They will be in communication with each other via a "live grades" system.

"We'll be fluid with what's occurring, and tweaking and changing, whatever it is to make it better if we figure out something works better," says Farley.

Board president Mary Jo Thomas says safety is the board's primary concern.

"Of course this is all new territory to us. We appreciate that everybody is in it together and working together" says Thomas.

"We have a good plan in place now, and now will start on the 'what ifs.'"

The next BOE meeting is Monday at 6 p.m.