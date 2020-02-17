Marion County BOE does not support Title I restructuring

The highly anticipated fate of Marion County schools' Title I is closer to being determined.

Superintendent Randy Farley's proposal which contains amendments to Title I is not supported by the Marion County Board of Education members by an unofficial vote of three to two.

A combined total of 23 parents, teachers, and community members addressed the board Monday evening. All were in opposition to the proposal which called for the restructuring of the academic support programming by supplementing academic coaches for teacher-led small group instruction.

Some speakers even shed tears, such as former Title I student, 18-year-old Jarryd Powell, who accredits his fully paid college scholarship and graduation speech to the program.

"If it wasn't by the grace of God that the Title I teachers didn't pull me out of those classes and sat me down to work with me, and turned me into who I am today, I wouldn't be able to be here today."

As for Superintendent Farley, there is no concise word on whether he will still go through with the changes.

"My goal is to serve as many students as we can because there are students at other schools that are getting the same thing you're getting, so what would the compromise be to get there?" says Farley.

Although the board does not support Farley in the majority, he can still go through with the proposal if he so chooses.

Farley says he will send out some sort of survey to garner more opinions on the matter.