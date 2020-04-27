Marion County Board of Education releases 2020 graduation plans

The Marion County Board of Education has released plans for 2020 graduation.

According to a post on the City of Fairmont's Facebook page, principals, student government groups and central administration worked together to move forward with plans for graduation.

"Each year we celebrate with many activities and events at the end of the school year," the post said. "This year is different under the circumstances, to make them a reality. We have heard from students and the community through various types of messaging that the majority still want a delayed in-person graduation. It is our hope and goal to make that happen."

According to the post, every date that's announced must meet the following conditions before it can happen:

1. Governor Justice will have to have lifted the “stay at home” directive.

2. The most recent guidance of the Marion County Health Department and CDC must be maintained for each event as planned.

The Marion County Board of Education has planned a graduation video and delayed in-person ceremonies:

-East Fairmont High School: June 27, 7:00 PM at East-West Stadium

Rain Date: June 29, 7:00 PM at East-West Stadium

-Fairmont Senior High School: June 26, 7:00 PM at East-West Stadium

Rain Date: June 28, 7:00 PM at East-West Stadium

-North Marion High School: June 26, 7:00 PM on Roy Michael Field at Woodcutters’ Stadium

Rain Date: June 27, 7:00 PM on Roy Michael Field at Woodcutters’ Stadium