MCCC prepared for possible FRMC closure months in advance

The Marion County Chamber of Commerce said in a letter that they were prepared for the possible shutdown of Fairmont Regional Medical Center months in advance.

It was announced last week that FRMC would permanently close.

MCCC members says they began taking steps in September when they received notice of the closure of East Ohio Regional Hospital and Ohio Valley Medical Center. Both hospitals were under the same ownership as FRMC.

They were unable to share information because of "requests of confidentiality."

The Chamber of Commerce met with Governor Jim Justice and staff on three separate occasions. They met with him in November and December and at FRMC last week.

They say their message was to keep the hospital open, maintain a fully functioning Emergency Department and keep every possible service and job in place.

The Chamber of Commerce says they will continue to fight for FRMC, as its closure would negatively affect the region.