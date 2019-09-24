Marion County Christmas Toy Shop Committee plans for the holidays

Community leaders met to discuss the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop program.

The Marion County Christmas Toy Shop Committee met on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming holiday season.

Each year the program provides over six hundred children with toys, books, and stocking stuffers to wake up to on Christmas morning.

The committee brainstormed new ways to collect funds in order to top the $17,000 they raised last year.

"We're working to make Marion County a great place to live, a great place for children to be served and to be loved and appreciated," said a program committee member, Rev. D.D. Meighen. "We want to serve others as we would like to be served if we were in difficult situations as well, and many of the people, on no fault of their own, are in very difficult and trying positions and so this will help them out."

The committee will begin accepting new and gently used toys at the Marion County Election Center starting Nov. 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Additional drop off locations are being established throughout the county. For more information call 304-203-8385.