Marion County Commission urges Congress to protect miners' pensions

The Marion County Commission is calling on Congress to protect miners' pensions.

The United Mine Workers of America pension fund is in jeopardy of becoming insolvent in 2020 due to the bankruptcy of Murray Energy and other coal companies.

Congress has introduced bipartisan legislation to save their pensions. Lawmakers are still trying to get it to the president's desk.

Commission President Randy Elliot is a retired miner and believes strongly in fighting to protect the pension fund.

"It was earned by the people that worked in the coal mines for their spouses and families," Elliot said. "We don't want to lose that."

The legislative process has been spearheaded by West Virginia's congressional delegation.

The resolution praises their efforts to work to pass the legislation.