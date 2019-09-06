Marion County Commission uses unique tactics to tackle geese problem

"It just was a mess on all the sidewalks where the fisherman and the boaters were,"

After receiving complains from park-goers about geese, and their droppings, taking over Palatine Park, the county commission decided to make a plan to repel the flocks of birds from the area.

"Dennis, the mechanic supervisor, got online and saw several things we could do," said county commissioner behind the project Rick Garcia.

Since geese hunting is illegal in city limits, Garcia and other working for the park discovered a non-lethal way to deter the birds. A spray on repellent that turns the grass bitter.

"They eat the grass they don't like it so they go somewhere else," Garcia said "You can't kill them but you can harass them and send them somewhere else,"

Their other tactic is less conventional.

"Dennis happened to be coming down one morning with his laser and it really works," said Garcia of their laser-pointer tactic "Now I do it at night and they do it in the daytime,"

The laser pointer, Garcia says, scares the geese causing them to fly away.

"And so far, all the grass is clear with no goose poop on it,"

A local high school with a similar geese problem on its football field reached out to Garcia and are planning to invest in these unique repellents as well.

"The East Junior high football field the board of education, I've talked to the maintenance and they're gonna try it," Garcia said

The commission plans to keep up their work until the birds migrate around October and begin again next spring with some new and improved tools.

The county commission stresses these geese repellent tactics are not harmful to the wildlife or the people who enjoy using the park.

