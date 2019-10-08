Marion County Grand Jury returns indictments for day 2 of October term

The Marion County Grand Jury returned 25 indictments Tuesday for day two of the October 2019 term.

Indictments include:

Robert Bowman- charged with sexual abuse in the first degree, three counts of use of minors in filming sexual explicit conduct and distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Jalisa Freeman- charged with two counts of sexual assault in the first degree, three counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child, two counts of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, two counts of distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, two counts of sexual servitude and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Megan Skeen- charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and forgery of a public record

The full indictments are attached to the right of this article.