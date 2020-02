The Marion County Grand Jury returned 30 indictments on the first day of the February 2020 term.

Indictments include:

Leonadus Chaney III- charged with attempted first degree murder.

Daryl Waychoff- charged with armed bank robbery.

Randy Whitehair- charged with attempted employment or use of a minor to produce obscene matter or assist in doing sexually explicit conduct.

The full list of indictments are attached to the right of this article.