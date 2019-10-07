Marion County Grand Jury returns 31 indictments, two for first degree murder

The Marion County Grand Jury returned 31 indictments Monday for the October term. Two of the indictments was for first degree murder.

Indictments include:

Christopher Keldo- was charged with first degree murder.

Clyde Dean, Jr.- was charged with murder in the first degree and arson in the first degree.

Rusty Baker- was charged with strangulation, domestic battery and unlawful taking of a vehicle.

Larry Phillips- was charged with sexual assault in the third degree.

