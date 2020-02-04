Marion County Grand Jury returns more indictments, including man accused of abducting daughter

The Marion County Grand Jury returned 25 indictments for day two of the February 2020 term.

Arlie Hetrick III was indicted on concealment or removal of a minor child from custodian or person entitled to visitation charges. He is accused of abducting his 4-year-old daughter in July. He was caught in Texas in August. The girl was safely returned to family.

Daniel Ryan, 25, Jame Biggie, 38, Bruce Davis and Jason Harris were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted murder in the first degree and malicious assault. The men were charged in connection to their roles in an alleged motorcycle gang attack in August.

Indictments include:

Samuel Leonard- was charged with sexual assault in the second degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.

Jack Boley- was charged with sexual assault in the first degree, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child and sexual abuse in the first degree.

Rhonda Swiger- was charged with sexual Assault in the first degree.

You can find the full list of indictments in the related documents tab (to the right on desktop, to the bottom on mobile).