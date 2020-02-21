Marion County judge selected to preside over criminal proceedings involving Marple

The Chief Justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Tim Armstead has assigned Marion County Magistrate Mark Hayes to preside over criminal proceedings involving former Harrison County Chief Magistrate Tammy Marple, an administrative order says.

On Feb. 20, Harrison County Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Bedell wrote a letter to Armstead, saying that all Harrison county Magistrates are disqualified from presiding over the proceedings, according to the administrative order.

The administrative order says Bedell requested that Armstead assign a magistrate outside of the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit "to preside over matter involving the investigation and prosecution, including but not limited to, receiving and verifying criminal complaints, as well as issuing arrest warrants, conducting initial appearances, setting bonds, conducting preliminary hearings, and all related matters, involving Tammy Marple."

Marple abruptly resigned after years in her seat.

