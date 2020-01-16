Marion County Public Library introduces local children to Lego robotics

The Marion County library invited children between third and eighth grade to participate in a cool learning opportunity Thursday evening.

Children got to experiment with Lego WeDo's, a type of Lego robot.

They learned how to build and control the robots through a tablet and used computer coding.

Programming librarian, Liz Butta, said this is a great learning experience for children to gain outside of regular school subjects.

"It's really engaging in a way that works with the brain of a child and shows them that it's not as hard and that it can be fun too," Butta said. "Which I think a lot of the time can get lost in traditional education," she said.

This class provided children and their families with an introduction to Lego robotics...and Butta said she hopes it provides encouragement to keep kids involved in robotics in the future.

The Marion County Library provides more Lego robotic sessions throughout the year. For more information about these sessions you can visit their website to see future events.

