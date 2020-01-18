Marion County celebrates its founders

The city of Fairmont held the Marion County Founder's Month celebration early Saturday.

Locals celebrated the birthday of Boaz Fleming, the founder of Middletown Virginia, which is now considered Fairmont.

They honored other founding moments that are important to the area with a ceremony and a reception.

The Fairmont Mayor, Brad Merrifield, said this event is the beginning of bringing the community together through historical ties.

"We want to see people, have people visiting, we want to make it comfortable for them and interesting for them as best we can," Merrifield said. "I think the citizenry are not only going to be the people who come in, but they're also going to be the people that put on," he said.

Mayor Merrifield said he invites anyone who would like to share any history significant to the area, to apply to have an event for the community to attend.