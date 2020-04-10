Marion County issues first quarantine violation citation

A quarantine violation citation has been issued to a Marion County resident.

This is the first issued quarantine violation citation in Marion County.

According to Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Freeman, a parent permitted their symptomatic child, whom had been tested for COVID-19 and instructed quarantine, to violate the quarantine for days.

The parent also failed to quarantine, Freeman said.

The test scores came back negative, according to Freeman.

"The incident underscores the serious concerns Health Department officials, law enforcement agencies have in these situations," Freeman said. "If you have been directed to quarantine and fail to do so, you will be cited."