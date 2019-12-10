Marion County law enforcement, community leaders combat addiction with Huntington officials

Marion County leaders say the only way to combat addiction is to join forces.

Various police agencies and other Marion County officials met Tuesday in White Hall for their first town hall meeting aimed at curbing addiction.

That's why various police agencies and other Marion County officials met in White Hall Tuesday for their first town hall meeting aimed at curbing addiction.

The City of Huntington's mayor, police and fire chiefs were the featured speakers. White Hall's mayor hosted the event.

Huntington officials shared how they're overcoming challenges in their city. It was once known as the epicenter of the heroin and opioid epidemics. Mayor Stephen Williams said he wants his city to now be known as a city of solutions.

"Make no mistake about it, this is the greatest existential threat facing our nation," Williams said. "The only way we're going to overcome this is when we decide we're going to work together and not take no for an answer."

Two former addicts in long-term recovery also shared their experiences.

They stressed the importance of buying into treatment programs.